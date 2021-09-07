Fortuna (FOTA) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $263,380.40 and approximately $50.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

