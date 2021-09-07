Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,878,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,338,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

