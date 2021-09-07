Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Up 0.7%

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). 3,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

