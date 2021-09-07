Fractal Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $485,166.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

