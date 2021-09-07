Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $142,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. 486,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ameresco by 73.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

