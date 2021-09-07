Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin Electric worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,224,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

