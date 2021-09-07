Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

