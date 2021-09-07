Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.64

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.64 ($65.46) and traded as low as €53.58 ($63.04). Fraport shares last traded at €53.84 ($63.34), with a volume of 99,557 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.64.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.