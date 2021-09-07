Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Frax has a total market cap of $313.94 million and $13.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,915,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

