Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). Approximately 88,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 89,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Christopher Mills bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

