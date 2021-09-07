Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Down 5.5%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,270 shares of company stock worth $1,801,648. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.