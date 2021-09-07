Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $809.96

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.96 ($10.58) and traded as high as GBX 870.80 ($11.38). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21), with a volume of 575,381 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 809.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,500.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

