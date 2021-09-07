Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

