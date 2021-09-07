Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.05

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 20765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

