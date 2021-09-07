Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.05

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 20765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
