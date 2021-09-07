FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 142,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,762,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

