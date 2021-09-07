FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.20. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,486,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period.

