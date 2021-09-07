FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.16

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 11314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

