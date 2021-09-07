Fundamenta Price Tops $0.41 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $397,049.17 and $3,346.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.