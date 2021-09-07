Fundamental Research Trims Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Target Price to C$1.70

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 82.91% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) – Investors’ Appetite to Remain Strong for MICs” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.BCF is an FRC Top Pick.”

Shares of BCF stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.58.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

