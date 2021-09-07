Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Funko reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,493 shares of company stock worth $29,322,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.