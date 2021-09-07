FUNToken Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $270.20 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

