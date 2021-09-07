Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,496 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

