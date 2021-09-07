FuzeX Market Cap Tops $690,445.54 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $690,445.54 and $325.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

