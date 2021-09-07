G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 36,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 15,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

