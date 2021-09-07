Gala Price Hits $0.0247 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $172.01 million and $5.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

