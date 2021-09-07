GAM Holding AG Acquires 5,159 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.32. 16,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

