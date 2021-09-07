GAM Holding AG Acquires 54,683 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.34% of Silvergate Capital worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.17. 12,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,401. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,804 shares of company stock worth $10,787,011. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

