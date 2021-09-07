GAM Holding AG Buys 19,241 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,832 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.75 on Tuesday, hitting $659.84. 20,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The firm has a market cap of $314.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

