GAM Holding AG Buys 24,049 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Netflix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.41.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $16.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.26. 156,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $598.76. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

