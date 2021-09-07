GAM Holding AG Buys 3,355 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

CI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $216.21. 28,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

