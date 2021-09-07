GAM Holding AG Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

