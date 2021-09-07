GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.43% of Zuora worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 5,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,005. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,682 shares of company stock worth $3,333,108. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

