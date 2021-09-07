GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.51% of Root worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

