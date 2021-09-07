GAM Holding AG Has $13.51 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

