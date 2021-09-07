GAM Holding AG Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 165,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

