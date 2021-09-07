GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,430 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $167.11. 218,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

