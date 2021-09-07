GAM Holding AG Makes New $11.30 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,188 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 321.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

