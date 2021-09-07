GAM Holding AG Purchases 117,295 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.35% of New Relic worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

NEWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

