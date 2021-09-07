GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 146,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

