GAM Holding AG Sells 40,220 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FISV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

