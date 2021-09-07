GAM Holding AG Sells 625 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.18. 233,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a market cap of $478.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.