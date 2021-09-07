GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 398,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 156,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,406,774. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

