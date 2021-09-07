GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $231,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00377504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,653,473 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.