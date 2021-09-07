GameCredits Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $231,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00377504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,653,473 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

