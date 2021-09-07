Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

