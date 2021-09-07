Geller Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.0% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

