Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.47

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.47 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.61). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.61), with a volume of 478,476 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.81. The company has a market capitalization of £342.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1.56%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

