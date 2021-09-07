General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

