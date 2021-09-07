General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.75

General Electric (LON:GEC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.75 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 106.26 ($1.39). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 106.26 ($1.39), with a volume of 47,129 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -41.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

