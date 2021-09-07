Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Director Jonathan Baliff purchased 5,000 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GNPK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 412,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,276. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPK. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

